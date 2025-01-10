Hello User
Mutual fund SIP inflows crossed 2.89 lakh crore in 2024; contributions peaked in December
MintGenie

Mutual fund SIP inflows crossed ₹2.89 lakh crore in 2024; contributions peaked in December

Vimal Chander Joshi

Experts point out that the popularity of SIPs can be attributed to the gains accrued through rupee cost averaging. Thanks to this, investors can invest across different price points to maximise their earning margin.

December saw the highest SIP inflow of 26,459 crore whereas January witnessed 18,838 crore.

In the calendar year 2024, mutual fund investors' investment through the SIP (systematic investment plans) route touched 2,89,227 crore with the highest contribution of 26,459 crore in December.

Interestingly, December also happened to be the 46th month of positive equity inflows with the first one in March 2021. The mutual fund industry’s net AUM stood at 66.93 lakh crore as of December 2024.

Mutual fund folios hit an all-time high of 22.50 crore.

Month              SIP inflow ( crore)
Jan18,838
Feb19,187
March 19,271
April20,371
May 20,904
June 21,262
July23,332
Aug 23,547
Sep 24,509
Oct 25,323
Nov 25,320
Dec26,459

(Source: AMFI)

Experts point out that the popularity of SIPs can be attributed to rupee cost averaging, the concept of maximising gains by buying mutual fund units at different prices.

When you buy mutual fund units at different prices, the average purchase price is adjusted accordingly. As a result, the chances of maximising the profits are higher.

“SIP is a mechanism to invest regularly from mostly active income without worrying about the market level to achieve your long-term financial goals. SIP works on the rupee cost averaging method. It means over a long period of time, your cost of purchase becomes average due to the bear and bull market and your investments become less volatile in comparison to lumpsum investments. And for this reason, SIP should be run in all types of market conditions: bull or sideways," said Preeti Zende, Founder of Apna Dhan Financial Services.

Retail investors’ contribution

Retail MF folios (which include equity, hybrid and solution-oriented schemes) hit an all-time high of 17,89,93,911 in December 2024 as compared to 17,54,84,468 in November 2024.

Retail AUM stood at 39,91,313 crore for December 2024 as compared to an AUM of 39,70,220 crore in November 2024. The number of SIP accounts stood at the highest ever at 10,32,02,796 in December 2024 as compared to 10,22,66,590 in November 2024.

“Despite volatile market conditions, equity-oriented schemes continued to see strong inflows, reflecting investors’ confidence and commitment to stay invested for the long term. This behaviour highlights the growing maturity of investors. The SIP contribution reached an all-time high of 26,459.49 crores in December 2024 reflecting investors' steadfast commitment to their financial goals," said Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vimal Chander Joshi

Vimal writes on personal finance, blockchain and occasionally on overseas education. He can be reached at vimal.joshi@htmedialabs.com
