Mutual fund SIP inflows hit record ₹32,490 crore in September; equity inflows rise 31%

Mutual fund SIP inflows hit a record 32,490 crore in September, while equity mutual fund inflows rose 30.6% month-on-month. However, debt fund withdrawals led to net outflows of 1.33 lakh crore for the industry during the month.

Shivam Shukla
Published12 Oct 2026, 01:51 PM IST
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Mutual fund SIP investments reached a record <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32,490 crore in September 2026, while equity inflows rose 30.6%, despite substantial withdrawals from debt mutual funds. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Mutual fund SIP investments reached a record ₹32,490 crore in September 2026, while equity inflows rose 30.6%, despite substantial withdrawals from debt mutual funds. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Monthly investments through systematic investment plans (SIPs) in mutual funds touched a record 32,490 crore in September 2026, up from 32,297 crore in August, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

The equity mutual funds also attracted stronger inflows during the month, even as the mutual fund industry recorded an overall net outflow, largely due to the substantial withdrawals from different fixed-income schemes.

Equity mutual fund inflows rise 30.6%

Net inflows into equity mutual funds rose to 38,307 crore in September from 29,328 crore in August, an increase of around 30.6% month-on-month.

The small-cap mutual funds attracted 9,039 crore, in comparison with 7,973 crore in August. Mid-cap fund inflows rose to 7,835 crore from 6,989 crore, while flexi-cap schemes added inflows of 6,702 crore, up from 5,059 crore.

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The sectoral thematic funds saw inflows increase to 3,640 crore from 1,713 crore. Large-cap mutual funds also returned to positive territory, attracting 859 crore after net outflows of 1,147 crore in August.

These figures highlight stronger investment flows into equity schemes, although monthly inflows alone are not an indication of future market performance.

Overall, mutual fund industry records net outflows

Even after record SIP contributions and very strong equity inflows, the mutual fund industry recorded net outflows of 1.33 lakh crore in September, compared with 41,353 crore in August.

Fixed-income mutual funds accounted for the majority of the pressure, recording net outflows of 1.83 lakh crore in September, against 8,127 crore in August. The industry's net asset under management (AUM) declined to 82.64 lakh crore in September from 87.08 lakh crore in August.

The record SIP figures underscore continued investor enthusiasm and participation in equity markets. However, investors should ensure they choose mutual fund schemes aligned with their long-term economic objectives, investment horizon and risk tolerance, rather than relying solely on monthly inflow trends.

Also Read | Can stock market losses offset mutual fund gains? Details here

SIPs help investors invest in markets on a regular, planned basis, but do not assure or guarantee returns or protect against market-driven losses.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only and should not be construed as investment advice. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk tolerance and investment horizon before investing.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

AMFI DataMutual FundsSIPSystematic Investment Plans
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