Mutual fund SIP inflows hit record ₹32,490 crore in September; equity inflows rise 31%

Monthly investments through systematic investment plans (SIPs) in mutual funds touched a record ₹32,490 crore in September 2026, up from ₹32,297 crore in August, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

The equity mutual funds also attracted stronger inflows during the month, even as the mutual fund industry recorded an overall net outflow, largely due to the substantial withdrawals from different fixed-income schemes.

Equity mutual fund inflows rise 30.6% Net inflows into equity mutual funds rose to ₹38,307 crore in September from ₹29,328 crore in August, an increase of around 30.6% month-on-month.

The small-cap mutual funds attracted ₹9,039 crore, in comparison with ₹7,973 crore in August. Mid-cap fund inflows rose to ₹7,835 crore from ₹6,989 crore, while flexi-cap schemes added inflows of ₹6,702 crore, up from ₹5,059 crore.

The sectoral thematic funds saw inflows increase to ₹3,640 crore from ₹1,713 crore. Large-cap mutual funds also returned to positive territory, attracting ₹859 crore after net outflows of ₹1,147 crore in August.

These figures highlight stronger investment flows into equity schemes, although monthly inflows alone are not an indication of future market performance.

Overall, mutual fund industry records net outflows Even after record SIP contributions and very strong equity inflows, the mutual fund industry recorded net outflows of ₹1.33 lakh crore in September, compared with ₹41,353 crore in August.

Fixed-income mutual funds accounted for the majority of the pressure, recording net outflows of ₹1.83 lakh crore in September, against ₹8,127 crore in August. The industry's net asset under management (AUM) declined to ₹82.64 lakh crore in September from ₹87.08 lakh crore in August.

The record SIP figures underscore continued investor enthusiasm and participation in equity markets. However, investors should ensure they choose mutual fund schemes aligned with their long-term economic objectives, investment horizon and risk tolerance, rather than relying solely on monthly inflow trends.

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SIPs help investors invest in markets on a regular, planned basis, but do not assure or guarantee returns or protect against market-driven losses.