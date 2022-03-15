Mutual fund SIP or lump sum in current market situation? Experts weigh in

Unveiling ideal investment strategy for a mutual funds investor in current bear-hit market; Kartik Jhaveri, Director — Wealth at Transcend Capital said, "There is general perception that markets recover its lost ground in 2-3 months after a fall caused by geopolitical tension. But, example can't be taken as a thumb rule. One should adhere to investment rules leaving such examples at bay. If an investor has high risk appetite, then my suggestion to such investors is to invest 25 per cent of one's surplus amount now and wait for few weeks or may be one month. If there is big fall in the market from current levels, then one should invest next 25 per cent of the surplus amount. In case, there is 5 per cent rise in the market from current levels and market sustains that gain, then in that case too, one should invest 25 per cent of the rest amount and wait."