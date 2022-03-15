Mutual fund SIP or lump sum in current market situation? Experts weigh in

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mutual fund SIP vs lump sum: For a long term investor, the current market offers good opportunity to invest systematically into equities, believe experts
Mutual funds SIP vs lump sum: Amid weak stock market sentiments caused by Russia-Ukraine war, long-term equity mutual fund investors with substantial surplus amount may get lured for one time lump sum investment. To some extent they are right as well because one should do maximum shopping when one's preferred articles are available at discounted price. But, at a time when there is complete geopolitical uncertainty, will it be a wise decision to invest one time lump sum amount for long-term?
According to investment experts, one time lump sum in mutual funds is never a good option. They said that weak markets give an opportunity to an investor to invest smartly and get higher return in long-term. Experts said that even in weak markets, one should invest systematically into equities over the next 6-18 months and hold for long-term time horizon. They also urged investors to keep a diversified portfolio with proper allocation to debt and equity funds.
Speaking on mutual funds SIP vs lump sum investment; Chintan Haria, Head Product and Strategy at ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said, "For a long term investor, the current market offers good opportunity to invest systematically into equities over the next 12-18 months as we remain positive on the long term structural story of India. Investors considering lump sum investment currently can consider investing in dynamically managed asset allocation or multi-asset scheme categories." However, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund urged investors to adhere to their asset allocation with systematic investing both in equity and debt funds.
On which is more rewarding between mutual funds SIP and lump sum investment; SEBI registered investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "Current weak market gives an opportunity for long-term investors to go for a lump sum investment. However, amid geopolitical uncertainty, it is extremely difficult to predict when this uncertainty will get over. So, my advise is to go for lump sum investment in a calibrated manner. One should divide one's surplus amount in 6-12 parts, depending upon their risk-appetite and keep on investing for next 6 to 12 month. This will enable an investor to make maximum of one's money and remain insulated from the risk caused by this Russia-Ukraine war." The SEBI registered expert advised investors to first look at the safety of one's money then at the return on one's investment.
Unveiling ideal investment strategy for a mutual funds investor in current bear-hit market; Kartik Jhaveri, Director — Wealth at Transcend Capital said, "There is general perception that markets recover its lost ground in 2-3 months after a fall caused by geopolitical tension. But, example can't be taken as a thumb rule. One should adhere to investment rules leaving such examples at bay. If an investor has high risk appetite, then my suggestion to such investors is to invest 25 per cent of one's surplus amount now and wait for few weeks or may be one month. If there is big fall in the market from current levels, then one should invest next 25 per cent of the surplus amount. In case, there is 5 per cent rise in the market from current levels and market sustains that gain, then in that case too, one should invest 25 per cent of the rest amount and wait."
Kartik Jhaveri of Transcend Capital said that after investing 50 per cent of one's surplus amount, one needs to wait again because after every fall, short-covering takes place and 2-3 per cent rise can't be ignored after a big fall. After consuming 50 per cent of the surplus amount, one has two options — either invest rest 50 per cent amount in next 2 monthly installments or in 6-12 equal monthly installments as inflation would continue to hit global equity markets.
However, all the experts nodded in unison that for mutual funds SIP, every time is a good time to start as it gives average return on the investment period. They said that mutual funds SIP investors need to bother about the stock market volatility and continue investing with a disciplined approach.
