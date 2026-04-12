Want to start SIP for mutual fund? Here's a step-by-step guide for how to make the most of your investment

SIPs facilitate monthly contributions, promote financial discipline, and offer other fiscal benefits compared to lump-sum investments. Here's a look at why you should consider SIP for investment in mutual funds…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated12 Apr 2026, 07:14 PM IST
SIPs facilitate monthly contributions, promote financial discipline, and offer other fiscal benefits compared to lump-sum investments.
SIPs facilitate monthly contributions, promote financial discipline, and offer other fiscal benefits compared to lump-sum investments.

If you are a young investor considering mutual funds or someone looking to add MFs to your portfolio, a systematic investment plan i.e. SIP may be the most practical step towards making a move in this direction.

An SIP allows investors to deduct a fixed sum into your preferred MF scheme each month directly from your bank account and spread out your investment over time. The monthly interval also helps build financial discipline for the long run.

How do SIPs work? How is it different from lumpsum investment?

Investing through an SIP means that your purchase units of the MF each time you invest in a fund. The number of units are equivalent to the amount invested. For e.g. for each unit costing 10, and investment of 500 each months gets you 50 units. This means that the price can fluctuate as per market performance and your units cost most or less during troughs and peaks.

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However, the spreading out of your investment over months, more often than not averages your cost of purchase toward the lower side, despite market volatility. This means that you end up paying less on average per unit, when compared to lumpsum investment.

In lumpsum investment, you put in a full large amount into your preferred MF at the cost at the time of investment. Here, you lose out on what's termed as rupee averaging, which gives you benefit of reduction in price for the same units during market downturns.

SIPsLumpsum
Periodic investments in a tenureOne-time investment in a tenure 
Earns better during market lowsEarns better during market highs
SIPs can protect investments from potential market crashOne-time investments can lead to major loss during market crash, which happens often enough
Source: Clear Tax

What are the advantages of an SIP?

  • Easy and convenient: It's much more practical for most regular investors to set aside a monthly amount for investment rather than invest a full pot at once. This can range from 100 to 1,000 or even more, depending on your comfort. In any case, 1,000 once a month for 12 months is more achievable than 12,000 lumpsum in a single month. Further, the auto-debit option frees you from the burden of remembering to make regular investments.

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  • Rupee cost averaging: When you buy MF units at different price points, you make the most of rupee cost averaging, which raises the chances of your profitability.
  • Financial discipline: SIPs also help you inculcate financial discipline in your investing habits. Edelweiss MF's Radhika Gupta advises genz to view this a hack to ensure all savings possible. “Oh... tax is deducted at source! Why not do the same with your savings? That’s SDS — Savings Deducted at Source. Automate your SIPs, RDs or FDs before you even see the money,” she suggests.

How can I start an SIP? Step-by-step guide

  • Choose an asset management company (AMC) i.e. ICICI Prudential, HDFC, Nippon, Kotak and more or an aggregator i.e. Zerodha, Groww, etc. to invest in a mutual fund.
  • Complete the know your customer (KYC) process before starting to invest.

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  • At the time of investing, you need to opt for SIP or lump sum, depending on your needs.
  • For SIP, you will have to a separate form instructing your bank to allow regular debit from your bank account towards the purchase in the selected schemes. This may take the bank 7 to 30 days.
  • Choose the frequency (whether you want monthly or fortnightly) and number of SIPs (12 or 6) you want to go for.
  • Mutual funds allow you to set up SIP for any period from 6 months onwards with no upper limit.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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