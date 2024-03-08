Mutual Fund SIPs, bank FDs to children's education: Here is how Indian women save throughout the year
Indian women are diversifying their investment strategies, saving more than men and focusing on post-retirement stability. The trend includes a rise in female investors and a preference for secure investments like gold and fixed deposits. They are becoming role models for financial independence
Women in India are increasingly recognising the importance of saving and investing for their financial security and independence. Here are some ways in which they are saving and investing. Overall, women in India are increasingly taking charge of their financial futures by saving and investing in a variety of instruments tailored to their goals and risk appetites. Indian women employ diverse strategies to save throughout the year, ranging from Mutual Fund SIPs and bank Fixed Deposits (FDs), to gold to secure their children's education.