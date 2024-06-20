What mutual fund SIPs have in common with watching cricket in a stadium
Summary
- A lot of money coming into equity MF schemes through the SIP route makes things difficult for fund managers. Every time they need to invest this money into stocks, chances that they end up driving up the prices of those stocks are very high
There have been stories in the media recently about the huge amount of cash that active equity mutual fund (MF) schemes have been sitting on lately. As of May 2024, in absolute terms, this amounted to around ₹1.17 lakh crore against ₹95,969 crore in December 2023, according to data from the financial services platform Fisdom. This sounds like a lot of money. But as a percentage of the total assets under management of equity MF schemes, it was at 5.1% in May and 4.9% in December, not materially very different.