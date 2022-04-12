Mutual fund small-cap plan turns 10,000 monthly SIP to 39 lakh in 10 years

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mutual funds investment: If an investor had started started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this plan one year ago, its would have grown up to ₹1.36 lakh today
Mutual funds investment in small-cap plans is considered risky as it nosedives at a faster rate in a bear-hit market. However, in long-term, it is believed that such plans give maximum return on one's money. This is because it moves faster than mid-cap and small-cap mutual fund plans. DSP Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan - Growth is one such small-cap mutual fund plan that has given stellar return to its investors. Irrespective of time horizon of an investor, DSP Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan - Growth plan has grown money of its lump sum and SIP investors many-folds.
This small-cap mutual fund SIP plan has given 15.50 per cent absolute return to its investors in last one year whereas the annualised return in this period is around 29.90 per cent. In last two years, it has given more than 60 per cent absolute return whereas annualised return given in this period is more than 53.60 per cent. In last 3 years, this mutual funds SIP plan has delivered above 81 per cent absolute return while annualised return given in this period stands at around 42.75 per cent. In last 5 years, this plan has given 87.50 per cent absolute return whereas annualised return given in this period is around 25.45 per cent. Likewise, in last 10 years, it has given over 230 per cent absolute return to its SIP investors whereas it has given 22.65 per cent annualised return to its investors.
Impact on investment
If an investor had started started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this plan one year ago, its would have grown up to ₹1.36 lakh today. If the investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this small-cap plan 3 years ago, it would have grown up to ₹6.44 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this mutual fund small-cap plan 5 years ago, its ₹10,000 monthly SIP would have grown up to ₹11.13 lakh today whereas it would turned to ₹17.27 lakh in last 7 years.
Similarly, if an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this small-cap mutual fund plan 10 years ag, its ₹10,000 monthly SIP would have grown up to ₹39.10 lakh today.
If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh lump sum amount in this plan one year ago, it would have turned to ₹1.42 lakh today whereas it would have turned to ₹2.10 lakh in 3 years, ₹1.98 lakh in 5 years, 2.78 lakh in 7 years and ₹7.69 lakh in 10 years respectively.