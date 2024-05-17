Stay on course! Avoid changing lanes frequently in SIP, says WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
Investors should focus on long-term financial goals by continuing with the same index in a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) rather than switching annually to the best-performing index of the previous year, as revealed by a study from WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund.
It’s better to continue with the same index rather than annually switching a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) to the previous year's best-performing index, revealed a study conducted by WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund.