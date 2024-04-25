Top 5 investments that can make you rich: On National Financial Awareness Day, consider investments like stocks, and mutual funds, among others for solid returns

Top 5 investments that can make you rich: Becoming wealthy often requires a combination of financial discipline, smart investing, and patience. Investing in the stock market, either directly or through mutual funds or ETFs, can yield significant returns over time. Real estate, whether through rental properties or REITs, provides rental income and long-term appreciation.

Financial independence is a phrase that echoes across various financial discussions, yet many lack comprehensive knowledge of how to truly achieve it.

On National Financial Awareness Day (April 25), here are five investments that have the potential to help you build wealth over time and become rich.

1) Stock Market Investing in stocks can offer significant returns over the long term. You can invest directly in individual stocks or through mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for diversification. However, it's important to do thorough research or seek advice before investing in individual stocks.

For those seeking long-term wealth creation, Agam Gupta, Executive Director at Share India Fincap Pvt. Ltd., recommends prioritizing equity investments. Despite short-term volatility in stock prices, Gupta suggests that investing heavily in quality stocks can lead to solid returns over time. He advises allocating a portion of one's portfolio to sectors with strong fundamentals and promising growth prospects, such as technology, healthcare, or consumer goods.

Ashish Aggarwal, Director at Acube Ventures, emphasizes the rapid shift towards eco-friendly solutions, highlighting renewable energy investments as a lucrative opportunity.

“In today's digital landscape, smart technology and innovative business solutions are key drivers. It's crucial to monitor emerging sectors like AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, and Fintech. While these investments may be volatile, they also present extraordinary growth opportunities and the potential to revolutionize industries. Diversified investments in companies driving tomorrow's technologies are essential for long-term success," said Ashish Aggarwal

2) Mutual Funds Mutual funds are investment vehicles that pool money from multiple investors to invest in a mix of stocks, bonds, or both. Professional managers handle these funds, making investment choices for the investors.

"Also, immerse yourself in mutual funds or ETFs if you seek a wider spectrum of investment," said Agam Gupta.

3) Gold Precious metals like gold and silver stand out as investment assets due to their safety during economic distress. Although their returns may not be as high, they serve as a reliable hedge against inflation and market volatility, making them a valuable asset class.

Agam Gupta recommends allocating "a portion of the portfolio to precious metals investments, such as bullion, for diversification and long-term wealth preservation."

4) Bank Fixed Deposit Bank fixed deposits have always been the preferred choice for those seeking low-risk wealth creation options. Typically, FDs earn interest rates ranging from 6% to 7% per annum, making them appealing to conservative investors. Additionally, under DICGC rules, each depositor is insured up to a maximum of ₹5 lakh.

5) Public Provident Fund (PPF) and small savings schemes PPF is a long-term savings scheme offered by the government of India, providing attractive interest rates and tax benefits.

Small savings schemes include various instruments such as the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), National Savings Certificate (NSC), and Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS). These schemes offer different interest rates and investment durations, catering to different investor needs.

Real Estate Real estate investment can provide both rental income and long-term appreciation. "Real estate investment has historically been a cornerstone of wealth building. However, in today's dynamic market, strategic portfolio building is crucial, with diversification remaining key. Investing in commercial properties or mixed-use developments can offer stable cash flow and appreciation in asset value. Additionally, it's important to keep an eye on emerging markets and neighborhoods, as they often present the greatest potential for significant gains," advised Sanjoo Bhadana, MD of 4S Developers.

All investments come with risks, and it's essential to do your due diligence and consider your risk tolerance, investment goals, and time horizon before making any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

