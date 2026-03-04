From bonus to pension: Using two mutual fund tools to turn lump sums into lifelong income

When markets dipped, she accumulated more units; when they rose, she bought fewer. By February 2026, she owned approximately 310,000 units at an average cost of ₹96.77. Had she invested the lump sum when the NAV was ₹100, she would have held only 300,000 units. Imagine a current NAV of ₹110 — those extra units meant an additional ₹1.1 lakh gain plus ₹1.5 lakh interest from the liquid fund.