Imagine a windfall gain of ₹25 lakh or accumulating ₹1 crore on retirement. Deciding what to do with such a lump sum can be overwhelming. Investing it all at once feels risky, and drawing regular income without depleting savings can be confusing.
From bonus to pension: Using two mutual fund tools to turn lump sums into lifelong income
SummaryA windfall gain or retirement corpus can be hard to manage without falling prey to poor timing or tax inefficiency. Here are two mutual fund tools that help investors deploy lump sums gradually and generate tax-efficient monthly income
Imagine a windfall gain of ₹25 lakh or accumulating ₹1 crore on retirement. Deciding what to do with such a lump sum can be overwhelming. Investing it all at once feels risky, and drawing regular income without depleting savings can be confusing.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More