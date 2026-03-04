From bonus to pension: Using two mutual fund tools to turn lump sums into lifelong income

Anjali Manda
4 min read4 Mar 2026, 04:02 PM IST
STP and SWP automate what most investors struggle with: timing and discipline.
Summary
A windfall gain or retirement corpus can be hard to manage without falling prey to poor timing or tax inefficiency. Here are two mutual fund tools that help investors deploy lump sums gradually and generate tax-efficient monthly income 

Imagine a windfall gain of 25 lakh or accumulating 1 crore on retirement. Deciding what to do with such a lump sum can be overwhelming. Investing it all at once feels risky, and drawing regular income without depleting savings can be confusing.

Two quiet yet powerful mutual fund tools address both problems: the systematic transfer plan (STP) and the systematic withdrawal plan (SWP). They automate what most investors struggle with — timing and discipline.

STP: Moving money in, bit by bit

STP allows you to move a fixed amount from one mutual fund to another, typically from a low-risk liquid or debt fund into an equity fund, at regular intervals. This ensures you buy more units when prices fall and fewer when markets rise. This strategy, called rupee cost averaging, evens out your purchase price and cushions market volatility.

Now consider an investor who received a 30 lakh bonus in January 2024. Cautious after the 2022 market fall, she chose not to invest the entire sum at once. Instead, she parked the money in a liquid fund earning 6% and set up a monthly STP of 1 lakh into an equity fund for 30 months.

When markets dipped, she accumulated more units; when they rose, she bought fewer. By February 2026, she owned approximately 310,000 units at an average cost of 96.77. Had she invested the lump sum when the NAV was 100, she would have held only 300,000 units. Imagine a current NAV of 110 — those extra units meant an additional 1.1 lakh gain plus 1.5 lakh interest from the liquid fund.

More importantly, she avoided emotional investing and stayed consistent through market swings.

The STP route is particularly useful when deploying a windfall such as bonuses, inheritances or sale proceeds. It reduces timing risk, averages costs and allows the corpus to earn interim returns.

(Graphics: Mint)
SWP: Taking money out, regularly

While STPs help you enter the market gradually, a systematic withdrawal plan helps generate regular income in retirement. An SWP allows you to withdraw a fixed amount from your mutual fund periodically — monthly, quarterly or annually — while the remaining corpus continues to stay invested. It’s a practical way for retirees to generate steady income while staying invested.

Unlike fixed deposits (FDs), where interest income is taxed at your slab rate, SWP withdrawals consist of principal and capital gains. Only the gains portion is taxable.

So if you are invested across debt, balanced advantage and equity hybrid funds, your principal is not taxed and the withdrawals are taxed as capital gains.

For debt funds, gains are taxed at slab rate. For equity funds held over one year, gains exceeding 1.25 lakh annually are taxed at 12.5% — often lower than FD taxation.

Consider an example. Suppose a retiree has a corpus of 90 lakh built through SIPs. Parking the entire sum in an FD at 7% would generate 52,500 per month pre-tax and roughly 42,000 post-tax, assuming a 20% tax rate.

Now compare this with an SWP strategy: 40 lakh in a debt fund, 30 lakh in a balanced advantage fund and 20 lakh in an equity fund, with withdrawals of 52,500 per month. The post-tax income works out to roughly 52,195. Not only is the tax burden lower, the portfolio also retains exposure to equity, potentially creating a self-managed pension that keeps pace with inflation.

View full Image
(Graphics: Mint)
View full Image
(Graphics: Mint)

How to use STPs and SWPs effectively

In wealth management, discipline often matters more than prediction. STPs and SWPs remove emotion from financial decisions. Most investors panic — buying near peaks or selling near lows. With systematic plans, timing becomes less relevant.

But certain good practices matter. For STPs, ideally run the plan for at least 12–24 months to benefit to capture real market averaging. In strong bull markets, a lump sum may outperform, but STPs reduce regret if markets correct soon after investment. Use a money market or ultra short-duration fund to park the base corpus, currently yielding around 6.5–7.5%.

Remember, every transfer out of a debt fund is considered a sale and will invite capital gains tax. Post-July 2024, all debt fund gains are taxed at your income rate.

For SWPs, withdrawals must be sustainable — ideally lower than the blended long-term return of the portfolio. You can tap debt funds first to stabilise returns and keep invested in equity funds for growth and tax efficiency.

Each withdrawal has two components — capital (tax-free) and gains (taxable). Equity fund SWPs after one year enjoy 12.5% LTCG tax on gains exceeding 1.25 lakh annually whereas for debt funds, post-July 2024, all gains are taxed at your income slab without any indexation benefits.

This is why SWPs from equity or balanced funds often beat FDs after taxes, while giving you flexibility to adjust or pause withdrawals.

This is why SWPs from equity-oriented or balanced funds can outperform FDs while offering flexibility to adjust or pause withdrawals. But before implementing these strategies, it’s important to review your goals, tax bracket, and risk profile with a financial advisor. Market conditions change, but discipline never goes out of style.

Anjali Manda is founder of Moneymati, a mutual fund distributor and a platform focused on financial education and investment advisory for women.

