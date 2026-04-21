Want to transfer or gift your mutual fund units to a loved one? Here's a step-by-step guide

A popular investment option for individuals looking to achieve financial goals and grow their wealth, a mutual fund is formed when an asset management company (AMC) pools money to purchase securities and appoints a fund manager to make investment decisions. Participants are given units corresponding to their investment sum, for which purchase and sale is at latest net asset value (NAV).
You can begin investing in mutual funds with small sums via systematic investment plan (SIP) or lumpsum, in line with your financial goals. Notably, since MFs are a market linked instrument there are varying levels of risks attached based on the type of scheme. It is advisable to read terms carefully before investing.
Investing in mutual funds is considered one of the best investment decisions for an ordinary investor looking to book capital gains in future. Also, since they have a long-term horizon of 5-15 years with guaranteed financial security, mutual fund transferability is a necessary process.
MFs are not easy to transfer, but you can use your demat account to gift your units to loved ones by following some the below process. For this, you first need to convert your MF units into demat format and then follow the steps:
If you prefer to do this offline, follow these steps:
A transaction fee of 0.03% of the transfer value or ₹25 (whichever is higher) and GST of 18% will be imposed for the transfer of MF units.
Besides this, there is also payment of stamp duty of 0.015% applicable for all transfers.
The only practice for this is when the original investor has passed away and is known as “transmission” of mutual funds. In such cases, the MF units are transferred to a surviving family member, joint holder or legal nominee, as per Clear Tax.
For transfer to the nominee or joint holder, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) rules dictate submission of legal documents — death certificate, letter from co-holder, KYC of nominee, indemnity bond if amount exceeds ₹1 lakh, approval to register nominee's bank account.
Gifting MF units is taxable under the ‘Income Tax Act’. But there are exemptions.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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