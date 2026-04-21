Want to transfer or gift your mutual fund units to a loved one? Here's a step-by-step guide

Mutual funds: Transferring MF units involves converting them to demat format, with specific processes for gifting or transmission. Here is a step-by-step guide to gifting your MF units to a loved one…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated21 Apr 2026, 09:56 PM IST
Transferring MF units involves converting them to demat format, with specific processes for gifting or transmission.
Transferring MF units involves converting them to demat format, with specific processes for gifting or transmission.(Representative Image)

A popular investment option for individuals looking to achieve financial goals and grow their wealth, a mutual fund is formed when an asset management company (AMC) pools money to purchase securities and appoints a fund manager to make investment decisions. Participants are given units corresponding to their investment sum, for which purchase and sale is at latest net asset value (NAV).

You can begin investing in mutual funds with small sums via systematic investment plan (SIP) or lumpsum, in line with your financial goals. Notably, since MFs are a market linked instrument there are varying levels of risks attached based on the type of scheme. It is advisable to read terms carefully before investing.

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Investing in mutual funds is considered one of the best investment decisions for an ordinary investor looking to book capital gains in future. Also, since they have a long-term horizon of 5-15 years with guaranteed financial security, mutual fund transferability is a necessary process.

Want to transfer MF units to a demat account? Stepwise guide

MFs are not easy to transfer, but you can use your demat account to gift your units to loved ones by following some the below process. For this, you first need to convert your MF units into demat format and then follow the steps:

  • Log into your demat account online.
  • In the mutual funds section select the transfer option.
  • Choose the fund and then the number of units to transfer.
  • Select which demat account you want to transfer the units to.
  • Check all details and click on submit.

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If you prefer to do this offline, follow these steps:

  • Visit your depository participant (DP) for a Conversion Request Form (CRF).
  • Submit the duly filled form with a copy of your MF account statement to the DP
  • The transfer will be processed by the DP with the fund house's registrar.

Will I be charged any fee?

A transaction fee of 0.03% of the transfer value or 25 (whichever is higher) and GST of 18% will be imposed for the transfer of MF units.

Besides this, there is also payment of stamp duty of 0.015% applicable for all transfers.

What is ‘transmission’ of mutual fund?

The only practice for this is when the original investor has passed away and is known as “transmission” of mutual funds. In such cases, the MF units are transferred to a surviving family member, joint holder or legal nominee, as per Clear Tax.

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For transfer to the nominee or joint holder, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) rules dictate submission of legal documents — death certificate, letter from co-holder, KYC of nominee, indemnity bond if amount exceeds 1 lakh, approval to register nominee's bank account.

What taxes will you pay?

Gifting MF units is taxable under the ‘Income Tax Act’. But there are exemptions.

  • Gifts from relatives (spouse, children and siblings) are fully exempt irrespective of the amount involved.
  • If MF units are gifted to non-relatives and if the value of such a gift exceeds 50000, the entire amount is taxable at the hands of the receiver.

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  • If the recipient sells the gifted MF units later, it will attract capital gains tax. The cost and holding period of the donor will also be considered for capital gains tax.
  • Any income or gains generated from MF units gifted to a minor child or spouse will be taxed in the hands of the donor.
  • But if the gift is given to parents, adult children and siblings, then it will be taxed in their hands.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

Investment OptionsMutual FundsFinancial GoalsSystematic Investment PlanMoney
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