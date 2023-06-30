Mutual fund tweaks that investors can follow amid rising stock market2 min read 30 Jun 2023, 02:43 PM IST
Equity markets and commodities are at all-time highs, prompting experts to suggest investors consider a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) in mutual funds to book profits
Equity markets are at an all-time high, and commodities like gold are at their peak. Mutual Fund (MF) investments are showing a healthy return. So, how can investors make the most of such situations when equity markets are at an all-time high? Money experts suggest that investors can opt for a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) in mutual funds to book some profits.
