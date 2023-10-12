Mutual fund tweaks that small-cap investors need to do after this fall
Experts say the decline in small-cap flows can be attributed to certain fund houses temporarily halting inflows, possibly due to concerns about rich valuations in the mid and small-cap space
Inflow into equity mutual funds slumped by over 30 per cent to ₹14,091 crore in September due to a risk-off sentiment in the stock markets, mutual fund body AMFI said on Wednesday. Net inflows into small-cap funds were down by 37% at ₹2,678.47 crore in September and into midcaps declined by 20% to ₹2,001 crore.