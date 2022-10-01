Mutual fund tweaks that your portfolio needs amid rising interest rate regime

On fresh mutual fund investors, MyFundBazaar expert said that if an investor is planning to make fresh investment for a shorter time period, debt funds for short term to ultra short term funds or liquid funds can be a better option as they may yield 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent higher from their current average yield. However, medium to long term funds won't get much affected at the time of their maturity as markets would rebalance over the time.