Mutual Funds: 10 new fund offers (NFOs) open for subscription in August—should you invest?

In August, around 10 new fund offers (NFOs) are open for investment. The schemes span a variety of categories, including multi-asset allocation, equity savings, momentum, and special opportunities funds.

Here, we list all ten new fund offers (NFOs) currently open for subscription by investors.

New fund offers (NFOs) open for subscription I. 360 One Multi Asset Allocation Fund: This hybrid scheme opened for investment on 30 July and will remain open until 13 August. The minimum subscription amount is ₹1,000.

II. ABSL BSE 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund: This falls under the category of other schemes (index funds). It was launched on 21 July and will close on 4 August.

III. ABSL BSE 500 Quality 50 Index Fund: This falls under another scheme (index fund) and was launched on 21 July and will close on 4 August. The minimum subscription amount is ₹500.

IV. Bajaj Finserv Equity Savings Fund: This is a hybrid scheme (equity savings). It was launched on 28 July and will close on 11 August. The minimum subscription is ₹500.

V. Bank of India Mid Cap Fund: As the name suggests, this is a mid-cap scheme that was launched on 31 July. The new fund offer will close on 14 August. The minimum subscription amount is ₹5,000.

VI. Groww BSE Power ETF: This was launched on 18 July and will close on 1 August, which is today.

VII. Kotak Active Momentum Fund: This is an equity scheme (sectoral/thematic) that was launched on 29 July and will close on 12 August. The minimum subscription amount is ₹5,000.

VIII. Kotak Nifty Alpha 50 Index Fund: This scheme was launched on 28 July and will close on 11 August. Minimum subscription amount for this index mutual fund scheme is ₹100.

IX. Motilal Oswal Special Opportunities Fund: This scheme was launched on 25 July and will close on 8 August. Minimum subscription amount is ₹500.

X. Zerodha Multi Asset Passive FOF: This scheme was launched on 25 July and will close on 8 August. It falls in the category of FOF domestic.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.