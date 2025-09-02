Mutual Funds: 6 NFOs are open for subscription in September 2025. Check list here

Mutual Funds: If you are planning to invest in a new mutual fund, you can consider a new fund offer (NFO). In September, there are six new fund offers that are still open for investing. These six fund offers are as follows:

NFOs in September I. Axis Nifty500 Quality 50 Index Fund: This scheme was launched on August 21 and will close on 4 September. Minimum subscription amount is ₹100 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

II. Baroda BNP Paribas Business Conglomerates Fund: This was launched on 2 September and will close on 15 September.

The investment objective of this scheme is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity of companies which are part of business conglomerates.

III. Edelweiss Nifty LargeMidCap 250 ETF: This was launched on 29 August and will close on 2 September. Minimum subscription is ₹5,000.

IV. SBI Dynamic Asset Allocation Active FOF: This scheme was launched on 25 August and will close on 8 September. The minimum subscription is ₹5,000, and thereafter, it is in multiples of Re 1.

The scheme's investment objective is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in actively managed equity and debt mutual fund schemes.

V. Union Diversified Equity All Cap Active FOF: This was launched on 1 September and will close on 15 September. Minimum subscription amount is ₹1,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter. This scheme falls in the category of other scheme (FOF Domestic).

The objective of the scheme is to provide capital appreciation over long term by investing in equity funds based on varied market caps and in accordance with the asset allocation of the FoF.

VI. Zerodha Nifty Smallcap 100 ETF: This scheme was launched on 25 August and will close on 5 September. This scheme will invest in stocks comprising the index Nifty Smallcap 100 Index in the same proportion as in the index. It falls in the category of Other Scheme (Other ETFs).

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.