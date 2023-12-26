Mutual funds: 7 best performing banking & financial services funds
Foreign portfolio investors have shown significant interest in the financial services sector, as evident from NSDL data indicating a substantial influx of funds into this particular industry.
Large-cap bank stocks have failed to deliver the anticipated returns, experiencing negative performance in the current bullish market. Recent stringent government regulations have adversely affected numerous banking stocks. This downturn has sparked pessimism among large-cap investors seeking substantial gains in this sector.