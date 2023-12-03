Mutual funds: 7 essential factors that affect MF selection
Choosing the appropriate mutual fund scheme(s) for your investments is a question subject to much debate, with no singular answer. To address this query, investors need to be open to contemplating a myriad of factors that influence investment decisions.
Choosing your next mutual fund investment can be a challenging task, particularly when faced with a selection of over 1400 schemes. How do you go about making this decision? What criteria do you consider when determining which fund to invest in, the amount of money to allocate, the method of investment, and the duration for which you intend to keep your money invested in the fund?