Mutual funds add 85 lakh new millennial investors in the last five years; SIP's most preferred option2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 12:36 PM IST
Women millennial investors accounted for up to 30 per cent of new millennial investors in FY23
84.8 lakh new millennial investors entered the Mutual fund industry in the last five financial years (FY19- FY23), according to a report released by mutual fund transfer agency Computer Age Management Services (CAMS). "Despite the market volatility and uncertainty through FY23, investors' confidence to enter mutual funds remained sound and millennials continued to make mutual funds their choice of investment for wealth creation," the report noted.
