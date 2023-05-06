The impressive growth in mutual fund investments during the last five years is one of the healthy developments happening in the Indian capital market, said Dr. VK Vijaykumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "The fact that millennials are opting for the equity market route for wealth creation is laudable. More importantly, most millennials are opting for the SIP route for investment. This is reflected in the monthly SIP inflows steadily rising and crossing ₹14000 crores despite poor returns from the market during the last 18 months," said Dr. VK Vijaykumar.