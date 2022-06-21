Mutual funds allowed to invest in global stocks. How it will impact MF investors

Mutual funds house can now resume investing in global equity markets. As per the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), mutual fund (MF) houses can now resume investing in global equity markets within the aggregate mandated limit of $7 billion for the industry. According to investment experts, this will help long-term mutual funds investors to reap the benefit of global stocks being available at discounted price. They went on to add that mutual fund investors who believe in a diversified portfolio can now go for the flexi mutual funds, which has a mandate to invest in global markets up to 30 per cent of their net exposure. However, they said that the capital market regulator has not increased the investment limit. In fact, SEBI has allowed MF houses to resume investing in global equities as their limit of exposure had come down after the recent sell-off in equity markets.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}