Mutual funds are taking cash calls—but are they working?
Fund managers are sitting on more cash, but does that mean they’re predicting a fall? Or just playing defence? Here’s what the data shows.
Indian equity mutual funds are sitting on more cash than usual. As of April 2025, aggregate cash levels touched 6% of total equity assets under management (AUM)—well above the historical median of 4%. This uptick has sparked debate: are fund managers trying to time the market, or simply playing it safe during a choppy phase?