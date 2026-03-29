What do you gift someone who wants to start investing but doesn’t know where or how to begin?
You can give mutual funds as a gift card soon. Here is how
SummarySebi has proposed prepaid ‘Gift PPIs’ that let you gift up to ₹10,000 for mutual fund investments — a move aimed at easing first-time investors into the market.
What do you gift someone who wants to start investing but doesn’t know where or how to begin?
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