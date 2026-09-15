Mutual funds' August 2026 portfolio moves: Top 5 stocks bought and sold across large-, mid- and small-caps

Mutual funds changed their exposure to several large-, mid- and small-cap stocks in August 2026. While buying was spread across market segments, find out which stocks saw the biggest increase and decrease in mutual fund holdings during the month.

Sheetal Goel
Published15 Sep 2026, 06:00 PM IST
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Mutual funds' August 2026 portfolio moves: Top 5 stocks bought and sold across large-, mid- and small-caps. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Mutual funds' August 2026 portfolio moves: Top 5 stocks bought and sold across large-, mid- and small-caps. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Mutual funds increased their exposure to several stocks across large-, mid-, and small-cap segments in August 2026, even as they reduced holdings in some other names. For investors, the changes offer a glimpse into where fund managers were increasing or cutting exposure across market-cap segments.

According to the latest Fund Folio: Indian Mutual Fund Tracker report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, mutual funds were net buyers in 42% of Nifty 50 stocks in August, covering 21 large-cap stocks.

Buying was broader in the mid- and small-cap segments, with mutual funds net buyers in 55% of Nifty Midcap 100 stocks (55 stocks) and 64% of Nifty Smallcap 100 stocks (64 stocks).

Here are the top five stocks in each segment where mutual funds increased and reduced their holdings the most in August 2026.

Which large-cap stocks did mutual funds buy and sell the most in August 2026?

Among Nifty 50 stocks, Dr Reddy's Laboratories saw the highest increase in shares held by mutual funds in August 2026, rising 11.4% from July 2026. As of August 2026, mutual funds held 11.86 crore shares of the large-cap stock.

Large-cap stocks boughtShares Aug-26 (crore)Shares Change - MoM (%)Large-cap stocks soldShares Aug-26 (crore)Shares Change - MoM (%)
Dr Reddy's Laboratories11.8611.4Grasim Inds3.59-9.7
Coal India70.039.9Bajaj Finserv11.68-5.8
Tata Steel185.514.3Bajaj Auto1.50-5.4
Max Healthcare Institute17.824.2Tech Mahindra17.61-4.7
UltraTech Cement3.014.0Eternal269.27-4.6

*Source: Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ Fund Folio: Indian Mutual Fund Tracker – September 2026; MoM refers to month-on-month change, comparing August 2026 with July 2026; Nifty 50 considered

Coal India followed with a 9.9% increase, while Tata Steel and Max Healthcare saw increases of 4.3% and 4.2%, respectively. UltraTech Cement rounded out the top five with a 4% rise.

On the other hand, Grasim Industries recorded the sharpest decline in shares held by mutual funds, down 9.7% month-on-month. Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra and Eternal followed.

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Which mid-cap stocks saw the most mutual fund buying and selling in August 2026?

Buying was more widespread in the mid-cap universe. Cochin Shipyard recorded the biggest increase in shares held by mutual funds, at 29.4%, followed by Patanjali Foods at 27.6%. ICICI AMC, Billionbrains, and One 97 also saw notable increases.

Mid-cap stocks boughtShares Aug-26 (crore)Shares Change - MoM (%)Mid-cap stocks soldShares Aug-26 (crore)Shares Change - MoM (%)
Cochin Shipyard1.2429.4Tata Elxsi0.05-22.9
Patanjali Foods2.4427.6H U D C O2.16-22.4
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co2.5116.8Rail Vikas Nigam0.87-19.7
Billionbrains Garage Ventures57.3314.0Laurus Labs4.09-12.8
One 97 Communications11.8213.8UPL6.93-8.1

*Source: Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ Fund Folio: Indian Mutual Fund Tracker – September 2026; MoM refers to month-on-month change, comparing August 2026 with July 2026; Nifty Midcap 100 considered

On the selling side, Tata Elxsi saw shares held by mutual funds fall 22.9%, followed by HUDCO at 22.4% and Rail Vikas at 19.7%.

Which small-cap stocks saw the most mutual fund buying and selling in August 2026?

Small caps recorded the broadest buying, with mutual funds net buyers in 64% of Nifty Smallcap 100 stocks.

Tenneco Clean Air saw shares held by mutual funds rise 129.5% month-on-month in August 2026, followed by KFin Technologies at 41%.

Small-cap stocks boughtShares Aug-26 (crore)Shares Change - MoM (%)Small-cap stocks soldShares Aug-26 (crore)Shares Change - MoM (%)
Tenneco Clean Air India5.82129.5Himadri Speciality Chemical0.26-56.8
Kfin Technologies4.5141.0G M D C0.07-46.7
Urban Company16.5629.2IIFL Finance0.68-21.7
Hindustan Copper0.7228.7M R P L0.84-13.2
Aster DM Quality17.1027.7Sarda Energy0.14-11.8

*Source: Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ Fund Folio: Indian Mutual Fund Tracker – September 2026; MoM refers to month-on-month change, comparing August 2026 with July 2026; Nifty Smallcap 100 considered

Also Read | Multi-asset allocation vs flexi-cap: Should investors hold one fund or both?

However, the trend was not uniform. Himadri Specialty recorded the sharpest decline, with mutual fund-held shares falling 56.8%, followed by GMDC.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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