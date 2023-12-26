Hello User
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Mutual funds: Best performing hybrid funds of 2023
MintGenie

Mutual funds: Best performing hybrid funds of 2023

MintGenie Team

Hybrid funds refer to the mutual fund schemes which invest their assets into a mix of both equity and debt

There are seven sub-categories of hybrid mutual funds

Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors are expected to weigh several pros and cons. Among several factors that go into deciding which scheme should be invested into, returns given by a scheme is one key factor that investors consider.

Here we zero in on the top-performing hybrid mutual funds of this year. But at the outset let us describe what exactly are hybrid mutual funds. These are mutual fund schemes which invest their assets into a mix of both equity and debt. Although there are seven sub-categories of hybrid funds, we have hand-picked three out of them to select best performing schemes:

Dynamic asset allocation

These are mutual funds where investment in equity and debt is managed dynamically (between 0 to 100 percent in equity & equity related instruments and 0 to 100 percent in debt instruments) based on market movement and other factors.

Some of the dynamic asset allocation funds (also known as balanced advantage funds) which delivered highest return in the past one year include:

Top performing dynamic asset allocation funds 1-year-returns (%)
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund                              30.37
Motilal Oswal Balance Advantage Fund                    25.63
NJ Balanced Advantage Fund                       22.55

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on Dec 22, 2023)

Multi asset allocation funds

Multi asset allocation funds are the schemes which make investment in at least three asset classes with a minimum allocation of at least 10 percent in each asset class.

Some of the schemes in this category which gave maximum return in the past one year include the following:

Top performing multi asset allocation funds1-year-returns (%) 
UTI Multi Asset Allocation Fund             27.95
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund             23.35
SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund                   22.76

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on Dec 22, 2023)

Equity Savings Fund

Equity savings funds refer to mutual funds which have a minimum allocation of 65 percent in equity, 10 percent in debt instruments, and in derivatives (minimum for hedging to be specified in the scheme information document).

Some of the schemes in this category which gave maximum return in the past one year include.

Top performing equity Savings Funds 1-year-returns (%)
SBI Equity Savings Fund                 17.83
HSBC Equity Savings Fund             17.41
UTI Equity Savings Fund                   14.92
Sundaram Equity Savings Fund        14.90

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on Dec 22, 2023)

However, it is vital to understand that the scheme's historical returns — albeit set the tone — are in no way, stand testimony to the scheme's future performance.

