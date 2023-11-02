Money
Mutual funds body issues guidelines for calculators, illustrations
Summary
- For equity funds they can use Sensex (12.64%) or Nifty (12.93%) returns, and for fixed-income funds the 10-year GSec can be used as the benchmark and 7.20% for calculating returns, it said
The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has issued a circular highlighting the maximum returns asset management companies (AMCs) can show to illustrate the power of compounding.
