Mutual funds calculator: 10,000 monthly SIP grows to 11.37 lakh in 7 years

Mutual funds calculator: If an investor had started an SIP in this mutual fund plan, 3 years ago, its ₹10,000 monthly SIP would have turned to ₹4.09 lakh today
Mutual funds calculator: Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) are one of the most suitable equity investment options that help an investor beat inflation growth in long term. It is a suitable investment option for those who don't have a lump sum amount for investment but they want to grow whopping amount in long term from small monthly investments. For such mutual funds SIP investors there is a piece of good news. Invesco India Dynamic Equity Fund - Direct Plan - Growth has delivered staggering return to its investors. This mutual fund plan has turned ₹10,000 monthly SIP into ₹11.37 lakh in last 7 years.
Since its inception on 2nd January 2013, Invesco India Dynamic Equity Fund - Direct Plan - Growth plan has delivered near 12 per cent annualised return and near 191 per cent absolute return. This mutual fund plan has delivered alpha return to its investors as the category return since inception of this plan stands at 8.40 per cent.
In last one year, this mutual fund plan has delivered 2.50 per cent annualised and absolute return. In last 3 years, this plan has given 7.65 per cent annual return and 24.80 per cent absolute return. Similarly, in last 5 years, annual return given by this plan stands at 7.75 per cent whereas absolute return in this period stands at 45.35 per cent.
Mutual fund SIP calculator
As per the value research data, if an investor had started an SIP in this mutual fund plan, 3 years ago, its ₹10,000 monthly SIP would have turned to ₹4.09 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹10,000 monthly in this plan in SIP mode, then in last 5 years its ₹10,000 monthly investment would have turned to ₹7.26 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this mutual fund plan, it would have turned to ₹11.37 lakh in last 7 years.
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct Plan - Growth, Tata Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct Plan - Growth, ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct Plan - Growth and Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct Plan - Growth are some other mutual fund plans in the category that have given returns in similar fashion.