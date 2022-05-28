Mutual funds calculator: 10,000 monthly SIP turns to 17.58 lakh in 7 years

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mutual funds calculator: In last 3 years, this small-cap mutual fund SIP has delivered around 24.70 per cent annualized return and around 94 per cent absolute return
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Mutual fund calculator: Investing in small-cap mutual funds is advisable if an investor has long-time time horizon. As per Value Research suggestion for small-cap mutual fund investors, one should not invest in such mutual funds if its time horizon is less than 7 years. So, if an investor has an investment goal spanning for 7 years or more, small-cap mutual funds would be an ideal equity option for investment. Return given by Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan is a glaring example of how such small-cap investment instruments perform in long-term. In last seven years, ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this plan has turned to ₹17.58 lakh.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mutual fund calculator: Investing in small-cap mutual funds is advisable if an investor has long-time time horizon. As per Value Research suggestion for small-cap mutual fund investors, one should not invest in such mutual funds if its time horizon is less than 7 years. So, if an investor has an investment goal spanning for 7 years or more, small-cap mutual funds would be an ideal equity option for investment. Return given by Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan is a glaring example of how such small-cap investment instruments perform in long-term. In last seven years, ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this plan has turned to ₹17.58 lakh.
In last 3 years, this small-cap mutual fund SIP has delivered around 24.70 per cent annualized return and around 94 per cent absolute return. In this period, annualized category return is around 22 per cent. In last 5 years, this fund has given 17.45 annualized return whereas its absolute return in this period stands at 123.68 per cent. Category return in this period is at 13.60 per cent. Likewise, since its inception on 16th September 2010, this mutual fund plan has given around 20 per cent annualized return whereas its absolute return stands at more than 750 per cent in this period.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
SIP calculator
If an investor had invested ₹10,000 per month in SIP mode in this plan three years ago, it would have turned to ₹5.86 lakh in this period. If the investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP 5 years ago, it would have turned to ₹10.49 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this small-cap mutual fund plan 7 years ago, it would have turned to ₹17.58 lakh today.
Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan, SBI Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan, Axis Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan, Kotak Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan and Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan are some other small-cap mutual fund plans that have given stellar return to its investors in long term.