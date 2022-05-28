Mutual funds calculator: 10,000 monthly SIP turns to 17.58 lakh in 7 years

Mutual fund calculator: Investing in small-cap mutual funds is advisable if an investor has long-time time horizon. As per Value Research suggestion for small-cap mutual fund investors, one should not invest in such mutual funds if its time horizon is less than 7 years. So, if an investor has an investment goal spanning for 7 years or more, small-cap mutual funds would be an ideal equity option for investment. Return given by Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan is a glaring example of how such small-cap investment instruments perform in long-term. In last seven years, ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this plan has turned to ₹17.58 lakh.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}