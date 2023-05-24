Is there any right time to invest in mutual funds? When should you start investing in Mutual Funds? To begin with, should you start with a SIP (systematic investment plan) or a lump sum? How to choose a fund? There is a plethora of questions. Experts suggest starting an investment journey as early as possible. Livemint spoke to personal finance experts to know about the top mutual funds where investors can park their hard-earned money for the best return.

Tax and investment expert Balwant Jain suggested diversification across various companies based on market capitalisation. “Of the total investment, one should invest 30 % in large cap, 30% in flexi cap, 20% in mid-cap, and 20 % in small cap," said Jain.

He further added that depending on the age of the investor, the allocation can be changed. For eg, if an investor is more than 45 years, then the above allocation across categories works for him/her, but in case the investor is quite young, says 25 years old, he can invest 30 % in small-cap, 30% in mid-cap, 20% in large cap, and 20 % in flexi cap. Mid-caps are slightly riskier than large-cap stocks and less risky than small-cap stocks. Small-cap stocks are riskier than the other two.

Best mutual funds to invest

Balwant Jain suggested these funds for Mutual Funds investment

1)UTI Nifty 50 large-cap index funds

2)Parag Parakh Flexi cap fund

3)Quant funds mid-cap

4)Quant funds small-cap

Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers suggested four funds for Mutual Funds investment

1) ICICI Prudential PSU Equity Fund

2) Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund

3) Aditya Birla Equal Weight Index Fund

4) Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund

Vinit Khandare, CEO and Founder, MyFundBazaar suggested six funds for Mutual Funds investment

1)Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund Direct-Growth

2)Axis Small Cap Fund Direct-Growth

3)ICICI Prudential Constant Maturity Gilt Fund Direct-Growth

4) Nippon India Gilt Securities Fund Direct-Growth

5) HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund Direct Plan-Growth

6) ICICI Prudential Asset Allocator Fund (FOF) Direct-Growth

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.