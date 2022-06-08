Mutual funds: Debt fund tweak you need after hawkish RBI policy

Reacting upon the RBI policy, Manikaran Singhal, Founder at goodmoneying.com said, "After this RBI MPC meeting, it has become quite clear that RBI's stance on interest rate and inflation is going to remain hawkish for short to medium term. It is also quite clear that Indian central bank is now on the same page with ECB, US Fed, and other central banks to contain inflation. So, mutual fund investors need to relook at the portfolio as short-term and ultra short term debt funds are expected to get benefit of this RBI's stance in short term. Due to hawkish RBI stance on interest rate hike, equity mutual funds are expected to give tepid or negative return in short term. In such scenario, mutual fund investors are advised to rebalance their short-term and ultra short term debt mutual funds by shifting more money in such funds." However, the SEBI registered expert said that equity mutual funds with medium to long term view need not any tweak as impact of hawkish RBI may get settled in next 6 to 12 months.