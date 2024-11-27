Should you look at conservative hybrid funds amid the market rally?

Despite the benefits that MAAFs offer, it is important to align them with your financial goals and risk tolerance. “MAAFs should be considered for investment when one wants to diversify their portfolio into multiple assets, which have low correlation with each other, to reduce their portfolio risk and not for tax efficiency. Doing otherwise would be akin to putting the cart before the horse. Tax efficiency should be the by-product and not the main consideration for investment decisions," said Abhishek Kumar, a Sebi-registered investment advisor.