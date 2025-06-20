Now, you can add or remove joint holders in non-demat mutual funds
Summary
Also, nominees can directly transfer mutual fund units to legal heirs.
MUMBAI : People who hold mutual fund (MF) units in Statement of Account (SoA) form—that is, outside of demat accounts—can now add or remove joint holders and transfer those to others online.
