Why your good fund feels bad

Think of an investor who puts a large sum of money into a good equity fund a few months before a market peak. It's a well-managed fund, and in the fall that follows, it loses 18% while the index drops 24%. On any sensible basis, the fund has done well: the market has fallen sharply, but the fund manager has lost much less.
When the market turns, this head start will matter. The fund needs to rise about 22% to get back to where it started; the index needs about 32%. But our investor sees none of the good news. On his screen, there’s a big red number next to the fund. The fact that it beat the index feels like a meaningless statistic.
Two different yardsticks
The difficulty is obvious: two different things are being compared. Judged against its benchmark, especially during a fall, any analyst would say that this fund did well. The investor’s yardstick, though, is not benchmark-relative returns but his own absolute returns. Those depend on when he invested, whether he made a lump-sum investment or used an SIP, and simply where he entered the market cycle. In my experience, his own loss drives the decision to sell, but he blames the fund to justify it. This allows the investor to ignore the responsibility he should take and shifts it to the fund manager.