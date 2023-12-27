Mutual funds: Equity schemes strike a chord with retail investors in 2023. Details here
The equity-oriented schemes’ proportionate share rises to 54.9 percent of the industry assets in Nov 2023, whereas the proportionate share of debt-oriented schemes falls to 18.5 percent of industry assets in Nov 2023, reveals the latest AMFI data
In the calendar year 2023, investors’ interest in equity-oriented mutual funds was noticeably high. It is seen as a direct impact of the ongoing bull run of broader market indices. BSE Sensex gave an annual return of 16 percent, so the growing interest of investors in equity is quite understandable.