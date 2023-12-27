In the calendar year 2023, investors’ interest in equity-oriented mutual funds was noticeably high. It is seen as a direct impact of the ongoing bull run of broader market indices. BSE Sensex gave an annual return of 16 percent, so the growing interest of investors in equity is quite understandable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As far as mutual funds are concerned, total inflow into equity schemes remained in the positive territory every month. Conversely, inflow into debt schemes remained in negative for seven out of 11 months, shows the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data as on Nov 30, 2023.

Consequently, cumulative inflow into equity funds for the year 2023 stood at ₹1,44,576crore,more than four times the cumulative inflow in debt mutual funds which stood at ₹29,470 crore (see the table below). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The highest equity inflow of ₹20,534 crore was reported in the month of March while the lowest of ₹3,240 crore was witnessed in May.

Inflow into mutual fund schemes

Month Equity inflow ( ₹ crore) Debt inflow ( ₹ crore) Jan 12,546 -10,316 Feb 15,685 -13,815 Mar 20,534 -56,884 Apr 6,480 1,06,677 May 3,240 45,959 June 8,637 -14,135 July 7,625 61,440 Aug 20,245 -25,872 Sept 14,091 -1,01,511 Oct 19,957 42,633 Nov 15,536 -4,706 Total 1,44,576 29,470

Thanks to the continuous rise in equity inflow, total AUMs of equity funds stood atRs 20.33 lakh crore whereas the debt schemes’ AUMs stood at ₹13.57 lakh crore as on Nov 30, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the investors’ interest gradually moving towards equity, the overall proportion of equity-oriented schemes has now surpassed that of debt schemes.

The latest AMFI data shows the equity-oriented schemes’ proportionate share has risen to 54.9 percent of the industry assets in Nov 2023, higher than 51.7 percent in Nov 2023.

On the other hand, the proportionate share of debt-oriented schemes is 18.5 percent of industry assets in Nov 2023 lower than 19 percent in Nov 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

