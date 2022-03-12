Mutual funds: Equity small-cap index plan gives 100% return in 2.5 years

This mutual funds equity small-cap index plan has been generating alpha return for its investors since its inception on 6th September 2019. In last one year, it has generated near 26 per cent absolute return for its investors while category average return in this period stands at 12.20 per cent. However, in last two years, this mutual fund plan is highest return giving plan in its category. In last one year, it has delivered 105.75 per cent absolute return against the category average return of around 43.50 per cent. Since inception on 6th September 2019, this mutual funds equity small-cap index plan has generated more than 102 per cent absolute return against the category average return of near 32.50 per cent.