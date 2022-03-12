Mutual funds: Equity small-cap index plan gives 100% return in 2.5 years

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mutual funds: Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund Direct Growth plan has delivered 105.75 per cent absolute return against the category average return of near 43.50 per cent
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Mutual funds: Despite global economy reeling under the heat of higher inflation and Covid-19-related pressure, Indian equity market has delivered stellar return to its investors. This list of equity investment includes mutual fund investments as well. In last two and half years, Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund Direct Growth plan — an equity small-cap index fund, has doubled its investors money in this period.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mutual funds: Despite global economy reeling under the heat of higher inflation and Covid-19-related pressure, Indian equity market has delivered stellar return to its investors. This list of equity investment includes mutual fund investments as well. In last two and half years, Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund Direct Growth plan — an equity small-cap index fund, has doubled its investors money in this period.
As per the Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund Direct Growth performance table, net Asset Value or NAV price has surged from ₹10 (6th September 2019) to ₹20.07 apiece today, logging more than 100 per cent rise in this time frame. So, if an investor had invested a lump-sum amount at the time of this small-cap index plan inception, its money would have doubled in this period.
As per the Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund Direct Growth performance table, net Asset Value or NAV price has surged from ₹10 (6th September 2019) to ₹20.07 apiece today, logging more than 100 per cent rise in this time frame. So, if an investor had invested a lump-sum amount at the time of this small-cap index plan inception, its money would have doubled in this period.
This mutual funds equity small-cap index plan has been generating alpha return for its investors since its inception on 6th September 2019. In last one year, it has generated near 26 per cent absolute return for its investors while category average return in this period stands at 12.20 per cent. However, in last two years, this mutual fund plan is highest return giving plan in its category. In last one year, it has delivered 105.75 per cent absolute return against the category average return of around 43.50 per cent. Since inception on 6th September 2019, this mutual funds equity small-cap index plan has generated more than 102 per cent absolute return against the category average return of near 32.50 per cent.
Return for mutual funds SIP investors
For those mutual fund investors, who invested in Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) mode in Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund Direct Growth plan, this equity small-cap index plan has generated around 4.70 per cent absolute return and 8.85 annualised return in last one year whereas in last two years, it has given more than 50 per cent absolute return and around 45 per cent annualised return to its investors.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here we list out important details of this mutual fund scheme:
- Expense ratio: 0.31 per cent as declared on 31st December 2021 (category average is 0.27 per cent);
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
- Benchmark: Nifty 50;
- Minimum one-time investment amount: ₹500;
- Minimum SIP amount: ₹500; and
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
- Lock-in period: No lock-in period.
Apart from Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund Direct Growth plan, there are some other equity small-cap index plans that have given stellar return to its investors. Invesco India Smallcap Fund Direct Growth and Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund Direct Growth are one of them. As per Value Research data, Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund Direct Growth plan has delivered 26.76 per cent return in one year whereas Invesco India Smallcap Fund Direct Growth has given 29.26 per cent return in last one year.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!