Mutual funds: Experts recommend this investment strategy for small-cap MF investors2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Mutual funds: Investors should be cautious and diversify their portfolio when investing in small-cap funds, say experts
Mutual funds: The markets are rosy, and small-cap funds are doing very well. The flow has been absolutely massive in the small-cap category in the last few months. Experts say that investors need to be cautious in their investment strategy and just not be carried away.