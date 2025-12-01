A small fee cut, big returns: The cost reform that could boost your MF portfolio
Sebi's move to lower mutual fund costs could help investors grow long-term wealth with smaller fees.
India’s mutual fund story is, at its core, one of scale, trust, and transformation. Over the past decade, assets under management have ballooned from about ₹13 trillion to nearly ₹799 trillion. Investor folios have multiplied almost sixfold, from 39 million to more than 230 million, powered by digital access and the rise of systematic investing.