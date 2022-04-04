Mutual funds floater plan turns 10,000 monthly SIP to 7.17 lakh in 5 years

In last one year, this funds has delivered around 1.90 absolute return to a SIP investor whereas its annualised return in one year stands at 3.55 per cent. In last 2 years, absolute return of this plan in SIP mode is 5.33 per cent while annualised return in this period stands at 5.08 per cent. In last 3 years, absolute return of this plan is 9.92 per cent whereas annualised return given by this SIP plan is 6.24 per cent. In last 5 years, this SIP plan has delivered around 19.60 per cent absolute return while annualised return given by this plan in same period is 7 per cent.