You can invest in direct mutual funds for your child. Here's how.
Anil Poste 5 min read 12 Aug 2025, 04:04 PM IST
Summary
Few asset management companies offer this facility, and RTA websites don't support online investing for minors. As a result, parents often end up taking the offline route, which can be cumbersome and time-consuming. Luckily, there's a better way.
For parents looking to build long-term wealth for their children, mutual funds can be a powerful tool. Investing in your child’s name can help instil financial discipline early, harness the power of compounding, and ensure that funds are earmarked specifically for their goals, from education to marriage and beyond.
