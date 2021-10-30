Mutual Funds for SIP of 20 years

As you have time at your side, you can afford to be a little aggressive in your approach to building your portfolio. The idea should be to create the right blend across market capitalisation which help you to generate good returns. It is good to diversify your investment across large, large & mid-cap and flexi-cap funds as you too plan to do it. At the same time, you should try to keep your investment portfolio well diversified by restricting allocation in a fund up to 15% at the time of investment.