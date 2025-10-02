Mutual Funds: From flexicap to realty, 9 new fund offers (NFOs) up for grabs in October. See list here

Mutual Funds: If you are contemplating investing in a new mutual fund, you could consider investing in a new fund offer (NFO). As of now, there are eight new fund offers available for retail investors.

These include mutual funds ranging from flexicap to conglomerate. Here we list out the new fund offers this month

New fund offers in October I. DSP Nifty500 Flexicap Quality 30ETF: This flexi cap scheme was launched on 25 September and will close on 6 October.

The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns that are commensurate with the performance of the Nifty500 Flexicap Quality 30 Index, subject to tracking error.

II. Edelweiss Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF Growth: This scheme will close on 3 Oct while it was launched on 30 September. The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns, before expenses, that are in line with the performance of the Nifty 1D Rate Index, subject to tracking errors.

III. ICICI Prudential Conglomerate Fund: The scheme will invest in promoter-led groups with minimum two listed companies across multiple sectors & industries. Sankaran Naren, ED & CIO, ICICI Prudential AMC, said, “India’s leading business groups combine scale with vision, and resilience with adaptability. Through this fund, we aim to capture that strength and offer investors a theme that mirrors India’s evolving growth story.”

IV. JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund: Having been launched on 23 September, this scheme will close on 7 October. The investment objective of this scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in equity & equity-related instruments across market capitalisation.

V. Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF: This fund was launched on 22 September and will close on 6 October. This fund will make passive investment in equity and equity related securities replicating the composition of Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index. Minimum subscription amount is ₹5,000

VI. Motilal Oswal Consumption Fund: This fund was launched on Wednesday and will close on 15 October. This fund will invest predominately in equity and equity related securities of companies engaged in consumption and consumption related activities.

VII. Zerodha Nifty 50 Index Fund: It was launched on 26 September and will close on 10 October. This scheme will make passive investment in equity and equity related securities replicating the composition of Nifty 50 Index.

VIII. Groww Nifty Realty ETF: It was launched on 19 September and will close on 3 October. It will invest in securities of the Nifty Realty Index in the same proportion/weightage with an aim to provide returns before expenses that track the total return of Nifty Realty Index.

IX. The Wealth Company Ethical Fund: The investment objective of the Scheme is to provide investors with opportunities for long term growth in capital through an active management principle in a diversified basket of ethical compliant equity and equity related instruments. It was launched on 24 Sep and will close on 8 October.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.