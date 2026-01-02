Mutual funds: Zerodha, Motilal Oswal among three new fund offers open for subscription in January

As the New Year 2026 has kicked off, those looking to begin the year on a positive note by investing in mutual fund schemes can consider putting money into some of the new fund offers (NFOs) currently open for subscription. Although a few schemes were launched last month, they remain available for investment.

Here, we list the new fund offers that are still open for subscription.

From G-sec index to Nifty Chemicals - NFOs on offer I. Zerodha Nifty Short Duration G-Sec Index Fund: This scheme was launched on 26 December and will close on 9 January 2026. The primary objective of the fund is to provide returns that closely correspond to the total returns of the securities comprising the Nifty Short Duration G-Sec Index, subject to tracking error.

Investors can start with a minimum investment of ₹100 and invest in multiples of any amount.

II. Motilal Oswal Diversified Equity Flexicap Passive FOF:

This fund was launched today and will remain open for subscription until 15 January. The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term growth by investing in passive funds, such as ETFs or index funds, that provide diversified exposure across equity and equity-related instruments spanning all market capitalisation segments.

However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

The minimum investment amount for the scheme is ₹500.

New Fund Offer Closing date Zerodha Nifty Short Duration G-Sec Index Fund 9 January Motilal Oswal Diversified Equity Flexicap Passive FOF 15 January Groww Nifty Chemicals ETF 9 January

III. Groww Nifty Chemicals ETF: This scheme was launched on 26 December and will close on 9 January. The minimum investment required is ₹500, with additional investments allowed in multiples of ₹1.

The scheme aims to invest in securities of the Nifty Chemicals Index in the same proportion and weightage, with the objective of providing returns, before expenses, that track the total return of the Nifty Chemicals Index, subject to tracking errors.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.