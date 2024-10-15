Finding the perfect match: Fund managers are your financial co-pilot
Summary
- Choosing the right fund manager involves looking beyond basic qualifications.
MUMBAI : Imagine you’re planning a cross-country road trip and need to choose a driver. While having a driver’s licence is essential, it’s not enough. You would prefer someone with experience touring across the country, perhaps in different seasons. Similarly, selecting the right fund manager is as important as picking the right mutual fund for your financial journey. After all, just having a licence doesn’t make someone the best driver.