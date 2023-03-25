Mutual funds: How much SIP you need to accumulate 50 crore in 30 years

As per the tax and investment experts, a long term mutual fund investor must know 15 x 15 x 15 rule of mutual funds where an investor can expect to get 15 per cent return on one's SIP after investing for 15 years. However, they advised an investor to raise one's monthly SIP amount with increase in one's annual income using annual step-up strategy. It helps them keep monthly SIP amount at lowest possible level. They said that if a person is starting a monthly SIP at the age of 30, one can accumulate ₹50 crore at the time of retirement, provided the annual step-up in monthly SIP is maintained in a disciplined manner.