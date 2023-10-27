Mutual funds: How riskometer helps investors manage risks effectively to meet their financial goals
The riskometer is a standardised tool used by mutual fund houses to communicate the risk levels of individual funds. It offers a visual representation of a fund's risk profile that uses a needle (like that of a compass) to represent different risk levels
Imagine the thrill of a white-water rafting trip and the rush of adrenaline as you are racing up the waves and finally get to the destination. But before starting the adventure, a responsible tour-guide typically briefs individuals about potential risks and safety measures. He/she also ensures that people are equipped with a life jacket and aware about the necessary survival skills.