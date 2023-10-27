Imagine the thrill of a white-water rafting trip and the rush of adrenaline as you are racing up the waves and finally get to the destination. But before starting the adventure, a responsible tour-guide typically briefs individuals about potential risks and safety measures. He/she also ensures that people are equipped with a life jacket and aware about the necessary survival skills.

Investing in mutual funds is quite similar; it's crucial to understand the risks involved and the mitigation processes to be able to navigate through it. The Riskometer can serve as one of the important tools for investors in this journey, enabling them to make smarter and well-informed decisions.

History of the riskometer

Whenever you open a scheme-related document, one of the first things you will see is a semicircle with an arrow pointing towards the ‘Risk’ levels associated with that fund. In 2015, SEBI introduced the ‘Riskometer’ as a benchmark of risk in the given scheme. Prior to that, fund houses would colour code risk in blue, yellow, and brown codes to indicate low, medium, and high risk, respectively.

The riskometer introduced back then, however, did not capture the granular risks associated with mutual fund schemes. Thus, SEBI further refined it to identify and classify risk under low, low to moderate, moderate, moderately high, high, and very high risk based on their individual categories.

The master circular determined risk based on the actual underlying holdings of a fund, recognising market capitalisation, volatility, and liquidity in the riskometer. Over the years, it has worked well on the equity as well as debt side, promoting transparency amongst investors.

View Full Image Riskometer

Understanding the riskometer

The riskometer is a standardised tool used by mutual fund houses to communicate the risk levels of individual funds. It offers a visual representation of a fund's risk profile that uses a needle (like that of a compass) to represent different risk levels:

Low Risk: Investors investing in funds categorised as ‘Low Risk’ can expect their principal to be subjected to Low Risk. Investments in this category are suitable for investors willing to take minimal investment risks.

Moderately Low Risk: Investors investing in funds categorised as ‘Low to Moderate Risk’ can expect their principal to be subjected to minimal market risk. This category is suitable for conservative investors.

Moderate Risk: As the name suggests, ‘Moderate Risk’ funds are suitable for semi-conservative investors willing to take limited risks on the invested capital with an intention to create wealth.

Moderately High Risk: Schemes in this category are exposed to typically equity-oriented risk on the invested principal. These are suitable for aggressive investors with medium to long-term investment horizon (3 + years).

High Risk: ‘High Risk’ schemes are suitable for aggressive investors willing to invest for the long term ( >5 years). Invested principal in these schemes can be subjected to high risk & higher market volatility.

Very High Risk: These schemes predominantly invest in equity with higher relative risk profile as compared to other funds' highly volatile stocks. It is suitable for very aggressive investors. Here, the invested principal is subjected to highest risk in the mutual fund spectrum with the objective of long-term wealth creation. This category of funds includes sectoral/ thematic/ international/ midcap/ small funds.

From an investor’s perspective

The Riskometer acts as a helpful guide for investors, helping them grasp the risks associated with investing in mutual funds. By familiarising themselves with the Riskometer’s categories and aligning them with their comfort levels, goals, and investment durations, investors can make informed decisions and effectively manage risks to meet their financial goals.

For instance, typically, gilt funds and ultra short-term funds with a maturity period of less than 90 days have a low-risk attribution to them. As these funds provide relatively low risk-to-return benefit, they could be suitable for risk-averse investors seeking a steady income stream with low-risk, low-return growth.

On the other hand, investors who have a relatively higher risk appetite, are willing to wait patiently, and stay invested in the market for the longer run, may consider investing in high-risk funds for long term goals such as retirement or child’s higher education.

Moderately high-risk funds can be considered by those planning for goals such as travel, upgrade in lifestyle, etc. as these funds generally invest in companies with large market capitalisation or multi-cap funds, allowing them to select between large-cap, mid-cap, or small-cap companies. Moderate-risk funds present sizeable opportunities for medium to long-term investing, and they are suitable for investors willing to commit to a 2 to 3-year investment period, seeking moderate profits while accepting a modest level of risk.

In conclusion, accelerated by the integration of technology and rapid growth of digital channels, the Indian mutual fund industry has transformed dynamically in the last few years. The reality of this industry today is miles ahead from what one could have imagined when it started taking root in India, almost 30 years ago! A large part of this monumental growth could be attributed to the establishment of meticulous risk control mechanisms by the regulator, aimed at protecting the best interests of the investors.

It is crucial to contemplate factors such as risk tolerance, investment goals, investment horizon, and asset allocation. Equipped with this knowledge, investors can confidently embark on their investment journey, striving towards a prosperous financial future.

Ashwin Patni is Head of Products & Alternatives at Axis AMC.

