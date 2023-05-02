Mutual Funds: How to get 5 crores in 15 years with 50 lakh in hand

Mutual funds do not provide guaranteed returns and their performance depends on market conditions. According to wealth advisors, equity mutual funds are best for investors planning to grow their money. Analysts believe long-term investors should go for mutual funds be it in the form of SIP or lumpsum to achieve their financial goals. The sooner you start investing, the earlier you will be able to compound your money and help you accumulate sufficient wealth.

