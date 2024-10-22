Money
How to move your mutual fund units from one demat to another or gift them
Anil Poste , Neil Borate 5 min read 22 Oct 2024, 03:17 PM IST
Summary
- Holding MF units in demat form is extremely disadvantageous. However, the only way to gift MF units to someone is through the demat mode.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : You can transfer your mutual fund (MF) units from one demat account to another, either to your own or to those belonging to your family members and friends. However, this is an extremely cumbersome and paper-driven (offline) process with no online alternative. This makes holding MF units in demat form extremely disadvantageous. That said, the only way to gift MF units to someone is through the demat mode.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less