Mutual funds: How to tweak your investment strategy during a volatile market?

Speaking on investment tweaks that an equity mutual funds investor can maintain during volatile markets; Arun Kumar, Head of Research at FundsIndia said, "The simple idea is to accept temporary declines and uncertainty, as an ‘emotional fee’ to be paid for reasonable long term returns. While the short term market moves are not in our control, how we respond and take advantage of any sharp falls is completely under our control. This is exactly what we attempt to do by preparing and pre-loading our decisions for different market scenarios. This way you are able to live with the typical 10-20 per cent decline tantrums that the market throws at you without panicking. At the same time, the not-so-frequent large falls that in hindsight turn out to be opportunities can also be taken advantage of in real time using the CRISIS Plan. Every market decline looks like a great buying opportunity in hindsight, but seems extremely risky when you are in the middle of one like Russia-Ukraine war!"