Mutual Funds: Individual investors’ AUM spikes 30 per cent in 1 year, reveals AMFI data

Mutual funds have increasingly become extremely popular among retail investors for wealth creation. The latest data for Jan 2025 revealed by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) shows that the total assets held by individual investors rose by over 30 percent in the past one year.

Sample this: Individual investors held ₹41.43 lakh crore in mutual funds in Jan 2025, reflecting a jump of 30.33 percent over Jan 2024, the data reveals. Meanwhile, investments of individual investors in equity schemes spiked by 35 percent over Jan 2024, reveals the latest AMFI data.

Individual investors now hold a relatively higher share of industry assets, i.e. 60.9 per cent in Jan 2025, compared with 60.1 per cent in Jan 2024.

At the same time, total AUM has increased from Rs. 52.89 trillion in Jan 2024 to Rs. 68.05 trillion in Jan 2025. That shows 28.66 per cent increase in assets over Jan 2024.

The proportionate share of equity-oriented schemes is now 59.9 per cent of the total industry assets in Jan 2025, up from 56.9 per cent a year ago.

Additionally, the proportionate share of debt-oriented mutual funds is 14.8 per cent of total assets in Jan 2025, 17 per cent lower than the corresponding figure a year ago.

From top 30 cities to next 30 Another interesting insight which has come to light is that individual assets are primarily distributor driven. Fifty two percent of assets of individual investors are from T30 cities brought in by distributors.

Direct investments amount to 27 percent of individual assets while 7 percent from B30 and 20 percent from T30. T30 refers to the top 30 geographical locations across India and B30 refers to the locations beyond the top 30.

The data further reveals that among equity schemes, 72 percent is allocated to T30 out of which 55 percent came from distributors and 17 percent directly.