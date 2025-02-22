Mutual Funds: Individual investors’ AUM spikes 30 per cent in 1 year, reveals AMFI data

Mutual funds: The latest investors’ data shows that individual investors held 41.43 lakh crore in mutual funds as on Jan 2025, reflecting an increase of 30.33 percent over last year.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published22 Feb 2025, 04:12 PM IST
Investors’ investment in equity schemes spiked by 35 percent in Jan 2025 over Jan 2024

Mutual funds have increasingly become extremely popular among retail investors for wealth creation. The latest data for Jan 2025 revealed by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) shows that the total assets held by individual investors rose by over 30 percent in the past one year.

Sample this: Individual investors held 41.43 lakh crore in mutual funds in Jan 2025, reflecting a jump of 30.33 percent over Jan 2024, the data reveals. Meanwhile, investments of individual investors in equity schemes spiked by 35 percent over Jan 2024, reveals the latest AMFI data.

Individual investors now hold a relatively higher share of industry assets, i.e. 60.9 per cent in Jan 2025, compared with 60.1 per cent in Jan 2024.

Also Read | Tracking gains: How to check equity MF profits before redeeming

At the same time, total AUM has increased from Rs. 52.89 trillion in Jan 2024 to Rs. 68.05 trillion in Jan 2025. That shows 28.66 per cent increase in assets over Jan 2024.

The proportionate share of equity-oriented schemes is now 59.9 per cent of the total industry assets in Jan 2025, up from 56.9 per cent a year ago.

Additionally, the proportionate share of debt-oriented mutual funds is 14.8 per cent of total assets in Jan 2025, 17 per cent lower than the corresponding figure a year ago.

From top 30 cities to next 30

Another interesting insight which has come to light is that individual assets are primarily distributor driven. Fifty two percent of assets of individual investors are from T30 cities brought in by distributors.

Direct investments amount to 27 percent of individual assets while 7 percent from B30 and 20 percent from T30. T30 refers to the top 30 geographical locations across India and B30 refers to the locations beyond the top 30.

Also Read | Retail investors’ footprint widens in mutual fund sector, shows AMFI data

The data further reveals that among equity schemes, 72 percent is allocated to T30 out of which 55 percent came from distributors and 17 percent directly.

In debt schemes, 48 percent assets are from T30 distributors and 34 percent from T30 direct while 18 percent came from B30.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceMutual Funds: Individual investors’ AUM spikes 30 per cent in 1 year, reveals AMFI data
First Published:22 Feb 2025, 04:12 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App